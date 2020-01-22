Cineastes flock to Kumarakom

The unending expanse of Vembanad Lake, the unblemished countryside life on its banks and the ethnic delicacies have all captured the imagination of viewers worldwide through movies. Now, the movies are bringing people from every corner of the globe to the destination here for real.

Kumarakom has rolled out the red carpet to the national and international film production world by hosting the Rain International Nature Film Festival, which will begin here on Friday.

Saalumarada Thimmakka, a 105-year-old environmentalist from Karnataka, will inaugurate the festival at 10 a.m.

Jury chairman and Marathi director Sumitra Bhave will be the chief guest. Ms. Thimmakka will be presented with the Golden Elephant Nature Award, the highest honour of the festival.

Seventy films themed on environmental conservation, short films and documentaries from various countries will be screened at the three-day festival, which will draw to a close on Sunday. Films will be screened on two specially designed venues at the Regional Agriculture Research Station here.

Filmmaker Subbiah Nallamuthu will inaugurate a photography exhibition by wildlife photographer Aparna near the main venue.

Filmmaker Jayaraj, who is the festival director, said the event would offer the delegates a chance to enjoy an assortment of films on nature, while also giving an opportunity to explore the village destination. “The festival will be a platform where environment, cinema and tourism merge,” he said.

The screening of films will commence at 11 a.m. Alongside the two main venues, special screenings will be carried out at an open venue on the banks of Vembanad Lake at nights.

The event, organised by the Birds Club International, is being held in association with the Kumarakom grama panchayat, Kottayam Film Society, Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, MACTA, State Tourism Department, District Tourism Promotion Council, RARS, CMS College, Kottayam, and JCI Zone 22.