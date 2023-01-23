Cine buffs excited about Sphadikam in 4K 

January 23, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Chacko Mash’ will once again proclaim the role of mathematics in maintaining world order, while ‘Aadu Thoma’ is to sport his ‘new Rayban glass’ and sing along with Silk Smitha.

Twenty-eight years after it broke collection records in theatres across Kerala, Sphadikam, the cult classic movie directed by Bhadran is making a comeback in less than a fortnight. Much to the excitement of cine buffs, this time, the movie will be released with a 4K Dolby Atmos makeover.

Posters of the all-new Sphadikam have started appearing in hoardings across the State and with the official teasers out, excitement is limitless, especially for the new-generation cine buffs, who were not born early enough to catch the classic in theatres.

It was Mohanlal, who immortalised Aadu Thoma, who released the trailer of the renewed version of the movie a week ago through his official social media pages. The teaser gives a glimpse of the dramatic scenes featuring the two main characters — Aadu Thoma and Chacko Mash, his father, portrayed by the late Thilakan. Mr. Mohanlal also announced that the movie would hit theatres on February 9, and that it would be released in 300 screens across the world, and at least 150 in Kerala.

Speaking from Chennai where he is engaged in a last-minute brush-up of the movie, director Bhadran said the theme of Sphadikam was relevant even to this date. “Even though most Malayalis have already watched the movie, there is a section of the new-generation audience, who are eager to watch it on the big screen,” he added. Despite that, he expects even those who have watched the movie dozens of times to go to theatres once again to enjoy the new visual effects and shots that have been incorporated into it.

Mr. Bhadran said Sphadikam was a movie meant for the big screen and that he had no plans to make it available in any OTT platforms before completing two years. “Besides, the new visual effects will have no impact on the audience if they watch it on TV screens,” he added.

Sphadikam, released in 1995, had grossed ₹8 crore in the box office. The movie spoke of how unrealistic expectations of parents could ruin the lives of their children and its various scenes have been a favourite raw material for meme makers over the years. The movie is also known for its entertainment quotient, including all time-hit songs and stunt scenes.

