CII welcomes Union Budget proposals, but small traders unhappy

The Kerala Chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has described the Union Budget as ‘progressive and inclusive’.

However, it expressed disappointment over the lack of specific support for certain sectors, particularly tourism.

The stakeholders had anticipated specific support for ‘responsible tourism’ and ‘ayurveda tourism’, which hold significant promise for the State.

Nonetheless, industry leaders urged the State government to seize the opportunity presented by the Budget’s emphasis on the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector that forms a critical segment in Kerala’s economy.

Leading a post-Budget discussion, CII Southern Region deputy chairman Thomas John Muthoot commended the Centre for incorporating several industry demands, especially those focussing on employment, skilling and MSMEs.

These measures, he said, would address the country’s predicament of “jobless growth” witnessed over the past few years by generating employment opportunities.

The interventions would “bring people out of agriculture” by skilling and upskilling people, especially those in rural areas, to move to other sectors. “For example, a person in a rural area, who is a school dropout or a graduate, should be upskilled to work in the hospital industry or any other sector,” he said.

Opining that the Budget would set the country on the road to becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, CII Kerala State Council chairman Vinod Manjila said the document addressed the challenges faced by India with respect to agriculture, environment and research and development (R&D).

He also underscored the need for Kerala to align closely with the Centre to leverage the Budget’s new initiatives effectively.

Meanwhile, CII Kerala State Council vice-chairperson Shalini Warrier lauded the steps taken to maintain the fiscal deficit at 4.9% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). She also stressed on the move to double the limit of loans under the Mudra scheme up to ₹20 lakh, thereby fulfilling a demand raised by the industry to bolster the MSME sector.

A. Marthanda Pillai, convener of CII Kerala’s healthcare panel, expressed regret over the absence of a commitment to allocate at least 2.5% of the GDP for the healthcare sector. He felt the decision to reduce Customs duties on medical equipment such as X-ray and flat panel detectors would bring relief to many, though the announcement did not cover the entire gamut of such devices.

In a statement, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) secretary and Kerala Vypari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti president S.S. Manoj criticised the Budget for lacking benefits for small-scale businesses, barring the decision to increase the limit of Mudra loans.

He alleged that while other sectors saw increased trade potential due to budgetary allocations, the retail sector was neglected without any corresponding support measures.

