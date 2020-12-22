CII welcomes decision to open bars

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 December 2020 20:30 IST

‘It will boost tourism industry which is on revival path’

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has welcomed the government’s decision to open bars at hotels giving the much needed fillip to tourism industry.

With tourist footfall rising during the Christmas and New Year season, the CII Kerala chapter said the decision would further boost the tourism sector which had been severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas John Muthoot, chairman, CII Kerala State Council, welcomed the decision as a move in the right direction. Citing the increase in footfall and good occupancy in the resorts even during weekdays, he said that leisure travel, within the State and from neighbouring States, had shown a remarkable increase, which was a clear indication of the revival of the tourism industry.

Jose Dominic, convener, CII Kerala Tourism Panel, said resorts had started receiving domestic tourists and honeymoon packages and family trips were increasing.

Another important factor was the increase in the duration of stay by guests as most of the professionals were able to work from resorts and hotels too.

In the backdrop of the pandemic which had led to an increase in the preference for a healthy and natural way of life, the government should consider providing permission for opening spas, Mr. Dominic said.