February 22, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Jijimon Chandran has been elected chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Thiruvananthapuram zone, and Nikhil Pradeep vice chairman.

Mr. Chandran is the is the founding director and CEO of Acsia Technologies Private Ltd, an automotive software company, while Mr. Pradeep is the director of Vasudeva Vilasam Herbal Remedies.