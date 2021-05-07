CII Kerala unit to provide Centralized Oxygen Manifold System

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Kerala unit is to set up Centralized Oxygen Manifold System in 20 Government Hospitals across Kerala with the support of the National Health Mission.

The project, estimated to cost ₹1.9 crore, will create around 950 Oxygen beds in the next two weeks in the 20 hospitals, Sreenath Vishnu, Chairman, CII Kerala State Council, has informed the Chief Secretary, V. P. Joy during the Interactive Session held to apprise the Government about the issues and concerns of the Industry in the wake of second wave of COVID 19.

Companies who are supporting these initiatives include Mane Kancor Ingredients Pvt Ltd., Akay Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Buimerc Foundation, Rubfila International Ltd., Malankara Plantation, Terumo Penpol Pvt Ltd., Geojit Foundation, Kanam Latex, Skyline Builders and Brahmins Food India Pvt Ltd.

The initiative by the CII comes after the vaccination camps organised by CII Kerala with the Health Department at the member company premises and after sensitizing industry members and society at large through awareness campaigns in terms of importance of vaccination and Covid protocols.

Thomas John Muthoot, Immediate Past Chairman, CII Kerala and Chairman, Policy & Advocacy Task Force said the CII would work closely with the government to overcome the crisis and towards a post pandemic future of strong and sustainable growth for the State. To tide over the present second wave of COVID, the CII has said the need of the hour is provision of acute care beds, increased manpower in healthcare sector, procurement of medicines like Remdisivir and Tocilizumab and ramping up of Covid Testing activities for the citizens across the State.