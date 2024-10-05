CIFT launches India’s first drone-based marine mammals study

The ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has launched India’s first drone-based survey of marine mammals as part of efforts to conserve these endangered species.

CIFT sources said that this was the first initiative in the country to use drone technology for marine mammal research, providing a significant boost to marine conservation efforts. The study is part of the Marine Mammal Stock Assessment in India project, funded by the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. Launched in 2022, the study is set to conclude in March next year, according to CIFT sources.

Other agencies involved in the study of marine mammals include the Fisheries Survey of India, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, the Marine Products Export Development Agency, and NETFISH.

The CIFT’s role in the mission is to identify measures to mitigate the threats faced by endangered marine mammals. The marine mammals commonly found off the Kerala coast include four species of small dolphins, while other species, such as whales and sea cows, are rarer.

CIFT sources said that traditional survey methods were often constrained by time, costs, and difficulties in monitoring elusive marine species in vast ocean areas. However, drones offer a more efficient, non-invasive, and cost-effective solution for gathering comprehensive information, they added.

“The new approach is expected to provide crucial data on the behavioural aspects, help develop scientific mitigation measures, and conserve the protected marine species,” said George Ninan, Director of ICAR-CIFT.

Traditionally, fishermen have developed systems to prevent harm to marine mammals. However, these methods are not effective enough under the present circumstances, so new methods need to be developed.

The research team, comprising Prajith K.K., Paras Nath Jha, Dhiju Das P.H., Rithin Joseph, Hrishikesh P., and Immanuel Shaji, has identified a pod of Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins off Kochi. These dolphins are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

