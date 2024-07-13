ADVERTISEMENT

CIFT distributes iceboxes to promote sustainable fishing industry practices

Published - July 13, 2024 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to improve the living standards of fishers and promote hygienic practices in inland fisheries, the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has distributed iceboxes under the Union government’s Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP).

CIFT Director George Ninan said the institution had been actively involved in improving the livelihood of fishers from Scheduled Caste communities through various activities under SCSP programmes and the distribution of iceboxes marked a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of inland fisheries in the region.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the Palluruthy block panchayat. The iceboxes will help ensure fish hygiene and mitigate the overuse of thermocol boxes. Dr. Ninan presided at the programme, inaugurated by K.J. Maxi, MLA.

As part of its efforts to help seafood exports from the country shift to natural refrigerants, CIFT had, last month, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Individual Quick Frozen tunnel freezer at one of the export units in Kochi.

CIFT Kochi and NTNU, Norway, under the collaborative project ‘Future Refrigeration India’ sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norway, are working on natural refrigerants and advancing CO2 refrigeration technology to promote sustainable development in India’s seafood processing sector. The highly efficient and environmentally friendly CO2 cascade refrigeration system can freeze octopus and cuttlefish at -43°C cooling temperature.

