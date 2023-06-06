CIC rejects allegations, slams Samastha

June 06, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC), an umbrella body of 90-odd Islamic colleges offering Wafi and Wafiya academic programmes by synthesizing religious and temporal education, has lashed out at the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama for trying to undermine the educational and cultural progress the CIC has made in the Muslim community in the State.

Without naming the Samastha and its leadership directly, the CIC general body meeting held at Panakkad near here on Tuesday condemned the allegations of ideological deviation levelled by the Samastha leaders against the CIC.

A resolution passed by the general body said that the CIC not only rejected the allegations raised by the Samastha leaders, but also condemned their arrogance and stubbornness for sticking to the allegations even after being convinced of the facts.

Another resolution underscored the contributions made by the CIC in the educational progress of the orthodox Muslim society in the past 25 years as well as the contributions of the CIC founder Abdul Hakeem Faizy Adrissery. It reiterated that the CIC had not made any deviation from the fundamentals of Islamic faith, based on which the nodal agency devised its Wafy and Wafiya programmes.

The CIC warned that attempts by vested interests to stall its academic march by influencing different campuses and their heads would bring about a negative effect on the community. It warned that the CIC would make a contract with the parents of the students joining Wafy and Wafiya programmes, and creating hurdles for the students and parents would ultimately drive them away from Islamic education.

The CIC general body also condemned efforts by certain institutions to scuttle the ongoing academic programmes by being pressured by the Samastha leadership. The general body also warned the institutions affiliated to the CIC against torpedoing the academic programmes.

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the biggest body of Islamic scholars in the State, has been at loggerheads with the CIC over the former’s displeasure with Mr. Hakeem Faizy. It was alleged that a section within the Samastha opposed to the hegemony of the Indian Union Muslim League and Panakkad Syed Shihab Thangals in the State’s Muslim politics plotted against Mr. Faizy.

Following a protracted wrangle, Mr. Faizy quit his position. However, the Samastha continued its battery against the CIC and made a public call to boycott its institutions and programmes. But the CIC, led by the Panakkad Syed Shihab family, challenged the Samastha by going ahead with its academic programmes with a revised and updated curriculum.

