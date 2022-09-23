CIAL wins global recognition for passenger satisfaction post-COVID

The airport secures award in 5 to 15 million passenger category in Asia-Pacific

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has won the Airport Service Quality Award-2022 instituted by Airport Council International (ACI) for its meticulous implementation of a programme, christened ‘Mission Safeguarding’ that was implemented in 2021-22 to ensure seamless traffic and reinforced passenger satisfaction in the aftermath of the pandemic.

It has won recognition in the 5 to 15 million passenger category of airports operating in the Asia-Pacific region. The ACI award is considered as the highest honour in the global aviation sector owing to its extensive survey methodology practices.

On behalf of CIAL Chairman Pinarayi Vijayan and the board of directors, CIAL managing director S. Suhas received the award from ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira at a function held at Krakow, Poland. The event was organised in connection with the ACI Customer Experience Global Summit 2022.

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey through which the awardees are selected showcases the world’s best airports as voiced by travellers. This time, in addition to the existing benchmarks, new parameters pertaining to hygiene practices were added. The basis of the ASQ surveys and the entire suite of solutions is continual learning and improvement to reach sustainable customer experience excellence, said a release issued by CIAL.

Owing to the measures implemented post-pandemic, the airport registered a growth of 92.66% in passenger volume and 60.06% in air traffic movement. The period also witnessed CIAL improving its position as the third-busiest airport in the country in terms of international traffic, Mr. Suhas said.