CIAL annual general meeting approves 35% dividend

September 25, 2023

The 29th annual general meeting of Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL) on Monday approved a dividend of 35% for 2022-23.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the chairman of the airport, announced that the airport company was moving ahead this financial year with a target of achieving ₹1,000-crore turnover.

The previous financial year saw CIAL achieving the highest-ever turnover and profit in its history. The airport company had a total turnover of ₹770.91 crore and a net profit of ₹265.08 crore. The airport authority had garnered ₹478.22 crore through rights issue. The share of the Kerala government in CIAL rose to 33.38%. The dividend outgo will be ₹167.38 crore.

Ministers P. Rajeeve and K. Rajan; CIAL Managing Director S. Suhas; directors E.K. Bharatbhushan, Aruna Sundararajan, N. V. George, E. M. Babu, and P. Mohammedali; and company secretary Saji K. George participated in the meeting.

