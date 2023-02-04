Chuttippara all set to get facelift

February 04, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

At some 300 feet, it has the most breathtaking vistas of Pathanamthitta town below and the encircling hills. It is just unparalleled in being so close to the town and yet so rugged.

Chuttippara, a rocky outcrop located at the heart of Pathanamthitta, has kicked off works to place itself on Kerala’s tourism map. The State government, in its latest Budget, has allotted ₹1 crore to set up a huge LED display board on the peak that will illuminate the townscape below during night.

Commenting on the project, Aranmula legislator and Health Minister Veena George said the project would draw more tourists to the destination. “This will go a long way in promoting nightlife in the town and benefit local vendors in a big way,” she said.

The new project comes close on the heels of a proposal by the local municipality to initiate a beautification project on the rock formation, which seeks to ensure better facilities for visitors while also generating employment to the local populace. The civic body has received the nod from the District Planning Committee for a project worth ₹5 lakh to establish lights along the path that leads to the peak.

“An extraordinary view of Pathanamthitta can be found hiding in plain sight on the peak, which currently receives only a handful of visitors every day for viewing the sunrise and sunset. As part of tapping its tourism potential, a team of experts in tourism infrastructure are slated to visit the location next week and submit a plan on the projects to be established towards its beautification,’’ said T. Sakkeer Hussain, chairman, Pathanamthitta municipality.

The projects, according to him, will be executed after due consultations with the various stakeholders including the local legislator. Meanwhile, plans are afoot to install a 133-foot-high concrete sculpture of Lord Ayyappa on the premises of the Mahadeva temple on the rock . Works on the ₹25-crore project, initiated by the temple trust, also envisages establishment of a museum on the legend including his connections to the Pandalam palace and the Sabarimala temple.