Churuli: HC asks SPC to verify law violation

Kochi

07 January 2022 21:15 IST

Court wants report in within two weeks

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State Police Chief (SPC) to constitute a team to view Malayalam film Churuli and file a statement before the court on whether screening of the film has violated any existing law or any statutory laws.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan passed the directive on a writ petition filed by Peggy Fen of Thrissur seeking a directive to remove Churuli from the OTT platform as it contained obscene and filthy dialogues.

Advertising

Advertising

The court ordered that the team be constituted within three days and the report be prepared within two weeks after the constitution of the team.

The Judge observed that the court could not dictate filmmakers to use Valluvanadan or Kannur or Thiruvananthapuram slang by the characters in a movie. The court could only verify whether the exhibition of the film violated any existing law enacted to ensure public order, decency or morality.

While deciding the same, the artistic freedom of the filmmaker should be in mind. Before deciding the issue, it would be beneficial to get the opinion of State police department, the court said.

According to the petitioner, the language used in the film was opposed to public order, decency and morality and that releasing such movies would amount to a criminal offence and a violation of statutory law.