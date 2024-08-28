GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Churul, KSFDC’s first film under SC/ST filmmakers ’ project to release on August 30

Published - August 28, 2024 10:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of Churul

A poster of Churul

Churul, directed by Arun J.Mohan produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) as part of the State Government’s project to promote films by directors from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, will be released in theatres on August 30.

Over the past three years, four films made by KSFDC under the ‘Films Directed by Women’ project were released. The ‘Films by Directors from SC/ST communities’ project was launched in 2020-21. Churul chronicles the investigation that follows the murder of a retired police officer, laying bare casteism still latent in the society.

Pramod Veliyanad, Rahul Rajagopal, Da Vinci, Akhila Nath, Gopan Mangad, Rajesh Sharma and Kalabhavan Jinto and others are part of the cast. Cinematography is by Praveen Chakrapani while editing is done by David Manuel and music composed by Madhu Paul.

Nithish Chandra Acharya is in charge of art direction and Ratheesh Vijayan is the makeup artist of the movie. Costumes are by Shibu Parameswaran and sound design is by Radhakrishnan S., Satheesh Babu and Shine B John. Anoop Thilak is handling sound mixing and VFX is done by mudhouse. Kishore Babu is in charge of publicity design while B.Yugendran is the colourist.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.