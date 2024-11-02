Church’s stance on Munambam puts KC factions to test

The Catholic Church’s firm stance on the land dispute at Munambam appears to have send the political parties, particularly those relying on Catholic votes from central Travancore, on an overdrive to calm the raging concerns.

While a recent meeting of Muslim organisations has helped to ease tensions significantly, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s alleged passive approach to the issue has placed its key ally, the Kerala Congress (M), in a difficult position. The rival faction of the Kerala Congress, led by P.J. Joseph, also finds itself on uncertain ground as the Church remains displeased with the party too for its role in adopting a unanimous Assembly resolution against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

``Both UDF and LDF legislators raised their hands in the Assembly to support the Waqf Bill even as Munambam’s residents were protesting to protect their land. If this issue isn’t resolved soon, it could seriously impact both UDF and LDF in the upcoming local elections,” noted a top functionary of the Catholic Church in Kerala.

With people from various dioceses of the Catholic church making a beeline to Munambam, the Kerala Congress parties appear to have realised the gravity of the situation. On Saturday, a KC (M) delegation led by the party chairman Jose K. Mani, alongside leaders Stephen George and Thomas Chazhikadan, visited Munambam and openly declared its support to the protesters for the first time.

`` Since the Farook College has used the entire proceeds from this land’s sale for the institition’s development, the current landowners hold full legal and just ownership, which does not qualify under Waqf definitions,” Mr. Mani stated after his visit.

Senior sources within the Kerala Congress have also indicated that its leaders will soon visit Munambam to express support for the affected families.

This sudden shift in the Kerala Congress’s stance, however, has done little to appease the Catholic Church. ``When these legislators raised their hands in support of the resolution against the Waqf Amendment bill while turning a blind eye on Munambam, it shows a biased view toward the two communities. This shift hints at a lack of secular vision, favouring vote-bank politics’‘, the church functionary noted.

With the Muslim organisations having clarified their position, the State government could address this dispute by preparing a legal report on the Waqf Board’s claims and submitting it to the court. ``However, we have yet to see any initiative in that direction,’‘ he added.