  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco, Key battles: FIFA World Cup third-place play-off, Qatar 2022

Churches want concerns on satellite survey redressed

Mar Thoma, Orthodox churches call for more a more detailed and accurate survey in Kerala

December 17, 2022 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the mounting complaints over the satellite survey of ecologically sensitive areas in the State, Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, has called for a more detailed and accurate survey to bring more clarity on the areas already inhabited by people.

In a statement, the metropolitan noted that the satellite surveys would not help achieve accurate positioning and hence, detailed studies were required regarding residential areas.

“Lakhs of people will lose their homes and agricultural lands as the proposed buffer area of one kilometre radius is densely populated. This will violate the basic right to life,” he said. The allegation that the failure of the State Forest department in following the directions of the Supreme Court had aggravated the situation should be taken seriously, he added.

‘Livelihood at stake’

Alongside the Mar Thoma Church, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church too has come out in support of the demand for more clarity on the satellite survey. “The concerns of those living on the high-ranges that the establishment of buffer zones will affect their life and livelihood should be allayed,” said Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and supreme head of the Orthodox Church.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.