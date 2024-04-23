Churches take poll position, clarify stance ahead of election

April 23, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

With the Lok Sabha elections nearing, various Churches that command considerable presence across central Travancore have come up clarifying their political stance.

Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, head of the Mar Thoma Church, emphasised the critical importance of candidates who address people’s issues impartially, maintain a non-sectarian stance, and uphold moral values in public life for the sustenance of democracy in the nation. “The multiculturalism and societal harmony that our nation has cherished for centuries must be safeguarded like the apple of our eye,” he said.

Highlighting diversity as the nation’s paramount asset, the Metropolitan underscored the need for protecting it at all costs. “We must not allow seeds of hatred and division to take root within our communities. Democracy must be safeguarded, and the freedoms of religion and speech should flourish. It is imperative to safeguard the rights of minorities,” he stressed, expressing concern over attempts to curtail the constitutional right to freedom of religion.

Additionally, the metropolitan called for concerted efforts to address the escalating violence against Dalits, women, and children, advocating for equal justice and opportunities for all citizens.

Orthodox church

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has clarified its intent not to reap any benefit by exerting pressure during elections. According to Biju Oommen, secretary of the Malankara Association, the Church respects the diverse political affiliations of its members and refrains from influencing their political opinions. “Candidates should succeed based on their merit, irrespective of their political allegiances,” he said.

Mr. Oommen suggested that believers may consider the Church’s past experiences and future prospects while casting their votes. “Church members possess the discernment to recognise those who oppose their interests. In such instances, the tradition of the Church is to respond through appropriate channels. However, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church abstains from making pre-election comments,” he said.

Jacobite church

A few days ago, Metropolitan Joseph Mor Gregorios sent a communication to the laity and clergy of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church seeking to return the favour for those who helped the Church in times of crisis. Though the communication makes no specific mention of the election, it has triggered widespread speculations that it could be a call to extend support to the Left Democratic Front.