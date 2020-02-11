Church urged to react against injustice

The Church has no moral right to claim itself the body of Jesus Christ if it fails to react against the administrators forcing people into prisons for not having identification documents, Abraham Mar Paulose Episcopa, Bishop of the Adoor diocese of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church of Malabar, has said.

The bishop was addressing the 125th Maramon Convention at Maramon, near Kozhencherry, on Tuesday.

Duty of Church

The duty of the Church was to support the marginalised and helpless, sticking to the preachings of Jesus Christ, he said. He said God would protect the marginalised people who were denied protection by governments and religions. Mar Paulose said asking the refugees who have reached India to declare their religion amounted to cruelty. He said suppressing those who raised protests was not at all befitting an administrator. Joseph Mar Barnabas Episcopa presided over the session.

Evangelists Rev Monodeep Daniel and Archbishop Dino Gabriel addressed the convention on Tuesday.