Church to take lead in fighting COVID-19

Synod decides to extend all help to govt.

A three-day episcopal conference of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, which concluded here on Thursday, decided to take up an unprecedented programme that will enable them to take up a pivotal role in tackling COVID-19 and its impact.

The synod, chaired by Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Marthoma Paul II, decided to expend all its resources and extend all possible help to the government in mitigating the impact of the global pandemic. As part of the initiative, the Church decided to hand over all available institutions under it and buildings attached to its parishes to be used as quarantine centres.

Call to faithful

Calling upon the faithful to leave their unoccupied homes for COVID-19 treatment, it also entrusted the Malankara Orthodox Christian Youth Movement with the task of providing all possible assistance to those suffering due to the pandemic, irrespective of caste and religion.

“Expatriates who have lost their jobs will be given training in various fields of work under the auspices of the Church’s human empowerment division. Free counselling and other health services will be provided to those living in fear of the disease under the aegis of the Orthodox Medical Forum and Vipasana. The activities of the Medical Forum will be strengthened at the parish level,” synod authorities said.

Simple life

The synod suggested that the Church and the community practice a simple life in harmony with nature in the face of recurring natural disasters and contagious diseases.

Taking a serious note on the upsurge in fake news and character assassination through social media, it would request the government to bring in periodic changes in cyberlaws. The synod also provided guidelines for coordinating the activities of the Church's visual media committee.