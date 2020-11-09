Church takeover: HC slams Kerala govt.

KOCHI:

09 November 2020 18:43 IST

Failure to implement court directive on Kothamangalam church

The Kerala High Court on Monday slammed the State government for not complying with its directive to take over the Kothamangalam church, its precincts, and all its movable properties and hand them over to the vicar of the Orthodox faction.

Justice P.B. Sureshkumar orally observed that if the State government could not implement its directive, it would have to direct the Centre to provide the forces under its control to enforce the court directive.

The court also sought the response of the Union government on the possibility of deployment of the Central forces for implementing the court directive and adjourned the case to November 10 for further hearing.

Advertising

Advertising

The court made the oral observations when a contempt of court petition filed by an Orthodox faction vicar against the State government and the Ernakulam District Collector came up for hearing.

During the hearing of the case, the court orally observed that the government was taking a one-sided stand. The State Attorney submitted that the Collector could not go ahead with the takeover of the church as the police force were put on election duty. Besides, the police had to be deployed for Sabarimala duty as well. Moreover, it was a sensitive issue. The government, therefore, sought more time to implement the directives. It also pleaded for appointment of an advocate commissioner in the matter.

The court orally observed that the government had sought more time for implementing the directive last time, citing the COVID-19 situation. The government could not be allowed to persist with such a stand further. The State government had then submitted that in the event of a forceful takeover of the church and its property, the public, including women and children and elder people, driven by religious fervour would gather before the Church, leading to breach of physical distancing norms and the super spread of the virus.