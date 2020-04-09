Church services go virtual

Church services went virtual in the State on Maundy Thursday with the 21-day lockdown, imposed in view of the COVID-19 scare, leaving the faithful strictly homebound. The custom of ‘washing the feet’ of 12 persons, recalling the day when Jesus Christ had the Last Supper with his disciples, was not held this time.

All churches celebrated the customary service of Maundy Thursday with the participation of only five persons, in compliance with the lockdown norms.

Live streaming

Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church of Malabar Joseph Mar Thoma was the chief celebrant of the Holy Communion held at the Pulatheen chapel in Thiruvalla. The Mar Thoma Church members attached to nearly 1,000 parishes across the globe watched the communion on a virtual platform as the event was live streamed over YouTube, Facebook, and the Church website.

Members of the Malankara Catholic Church watched the live-streaming of the Mass celebrated by Church head Cardinal Catholicos Baselius Mar Cleemis at St. Mary’s Cathedral at Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselius Mar Thoma Paulose-II celebrated the Holy Eucharist at the St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s Church at Parumala. Geevarghese Mar Athanasius Metropolitan of the Jacobite Syrian Church led the Maundy Thursday service at the Diara Church at Manjanikkara.