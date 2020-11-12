Church row: Kerala government files affidavit in High Court

Kochi:

‘Both parties won’t precipitate issue’.

The State government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the heads of the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Church had promised at the three meetings convened by the Chief Minister that they would not further precipitate the issue and would not insist on implementing the High Court order in the Kothamangalam Marthoman church case.

In an affidavit filed before the High Court, T.K. Jose, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, said the minutes of the meetings on September 21, October 5, and November 4 were self-explanatory.

“There is a clear understanding that until a final decision is taken at the proposed further meetings, both parties will not precipitate any further issues and will not insist on the implementation of the order by taking over the church from one faction by use of force or with the assistance of the court order or voluntarily and the present situation will continue until further meetings are held and amicable resolution for the dispute is reached.”

Centre’s opinion

The affidavit was filed in the wake of the criticism of the State government by the court for not implementing its directive. The court had sought the opinion of the Centre in deploying Central forces to implement the directive and observed that it would pass an appropriate order.

Pleading for adjourning the proceedings in the contempt of court case by three months, the Additional Chief Secretary added that it was expected that there would be a peaceful and amicable solution to the disputes in three months.

The disputes had affected even family relations among the Malankara Church factions as there were marriages between members of the two factions.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam Collector S. Suhas, in his affidavit, said the non-implementation of the High Court directive to take over the church was due to the prohibitory order issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the area where the church was located. Besides, the convention hall attached to the church was continuing as a first-line treatment centre. In fact, a forceful implementation of the directive would affect the peace and tranquillity of the area.