Church row: HC summons Collector

The Kerala High Court has asked the Ernakulam District Collector to come up with the modalities for handing over the Kothamangalam church to the Orthodox faction.
The court expressed its displeasure against the government for its failure to implement the court order. It was on a contempt of court petition alleging that the State had not implemented its order that the court expressed its displeasure.
The State has neither moved an appeal against the single judge’s order nor implemented it. The order of the High Court cannot be ignored, it said.
The court further directed the Collector to finalise the modalities and personally appear before it on February 25. It was in December that the court ordered that the church shall be handed over to the Orthodox faction.
