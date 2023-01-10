ADVERTISEMENT

Church row: bishops meet priests, laity representatives

January 10, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A committee of five bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church met 10 representatives of priests and laity of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese on Tuesday to amicably resolve the crisis over the unified Mass.

This in turn adds two more bishops to the three-member committee of bishops which had been formed earlier to hold discussions on the issue. The discussions will continue on Wednesday.

A three-member committee of bishops had in November 2022 held talks with priests. However, the issue could not be resolved, and an attempt in December to hold the unified Mass at the St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral had led to violence.

The committee comprises Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolekkat, Archbishop Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara, Bishop Mar George Madathikandathil, and Bishop Mar Jose Chitooparamban.

It held discussions with the Synodal committee comprising five priests and five laity representatives — Antony Narikulam, Kuriakose Mundadan, Biju Perumayan, Father Sunny Kalapurakkal, Father Sebastian Thalian, Shyju Antony, P.P. Jerald, K.M. John, Binu John, and Shijo Mathew.

