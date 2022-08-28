Church plea to address Vizhinjam issue

ADVERTISEMENT

Holding that no responsible government could stay away from solving the valid concerns raised by its people, Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, has urged the authorities to allay the concerns of those living in the high ranges and coastlines of the State.

According to the metropolitan, the people should be taken into confidence instead of enforcing any changes or development processes, especially in densely populated places such as Kerala.

Pointing out that the concerns over coastal erosion and the resultant loss of habitat were raging among the coastal residents, he noted that the construction works taking place in the sea had further accelerated the phenomenon and requested not to view the issue only through the prism of development.

“The root of this issue lies in the concerns of fishermen and marginalised communities. It is a wail let out by those who are going to be displaced. The followers of the Latin Catholic Church in Thiruvananthapuram have been on a protest seeking a permanent solution to this issue’,‘ said the metropolitan.