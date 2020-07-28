Church gives nod to cremate bodies of COVID-19 victims

The Diocese of Alleppey (Latin) has decided to cremate bodies of COVID-19 victims.
Funeral guidelines issued by Bishop James Anaparambil, following a meeting attended by diocese consultors, forane vicars, among others, noted that burial in church cemeteries under the diocese as per COVID-19 protocol was difficult. The Bishop said the diocese had decided to cremate COVID-19 victims and inter ash in the respective church cemetery.
According to church authorities, the burial as per COVID-19 protocol is not possible in most parts of Alappuzha due to waterlogging and high water table. Guidelines issued by the bishop said the COVID-19 deaths should be informed to curia, and local church authorities should seek the help of diocese central team members to cremate the body.
Further, the church vicar and volunteers should arrange facilities to cremate the body in the cemetery. The mobile cremation units can be utilised for the purpose. Bodies can also be cremated in public crematoriums, but ash should be brought to the cemetery. Ash should not be kept in the house or immersed in rivers, the letter said.
District Collector A. Alexander appreciated the diocese for taking the decision. Meanwhile, the first cremation of a church member died due to COVID-19 was held at the cemetery of St. Augustine's Church, Mararikulam, on Tuesday.
