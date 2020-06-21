Church factions come to blows

KOCHI

21 June 2020 23:36 IST

Incident at St. George Church, Peechanikkad, on Sunday

Members of the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Syrian Church clashed at St. George Church, Peechanikkad, Angamaly, on Sunday morning after the Orthodox faction arrived at the church to conduct mass.

Members of the Orthodox faction said they had a court order in their favour.

Their entry into the church was opposed by hundreds of Jacobite faction members, who claimed that they had been conducting mass at the church for more than 100 years. The police intervened and prevailed upon the Orthodox faction to return. However, members of the faction held a prayer outside the church.

Case registered

A case was filed against those who opposed their entry into the church, including the charge of violating the COVID-19 protocol.