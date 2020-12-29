Church dispute: Modi meets Jacobite members

No entry: Members of the Jacobite faction protesting in front of the Mulamthuruthy Church in Ernakulam on Sunday.

On Monday he had held discussions with representatives of the Orthodox group

A high-level delegation from the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday about the “gross denial of justice and trampling of democratic rights” of their members.

“Parishioners belonging to the Jacobite faction are being alienated from their own churches by members of the rival Orthodox faction,” said Kuriakose Mor Theophilos Metropolitan, spokesman of the Jacobite Church, who was part of the delegation.

“Mr Modi gave a patient hearing to us and we gave a representation explaining our grievances. He assured us that he would go through it and would come back to us. We explained to him the gravity of the situation and how we are even unable to bury bodies of our dear ones in cemeteries of churches that we built, all under the garb of a court order. These churches were built over centuries by our forefathers, using hard-earned money. The delegation further requested a piece of legislation, something like Worship Act, to regain the right to worship in churches that we built. This is because those who own churches are being forced to vacate them,” the spokesman said.

The delegates, who included Metropolitan of Kochi Diocese Joseph Mor Gregorios and Metropolitan of Kottayam Diocese Thomas Mor Themotheos further apprised the Prime Minister of the denial of religious freedom, freedom of worship and justice to members of the church, since the 'dissident group which separated from the church is creating issues by misusing the court verdict of 2017'.

The faithful of the Jacobite Church are being evicted from their churches and even denied burial rights in their cemeteries. The issue of burial of the dead must be addressed comprehensively, they said.

Disputes, especially faith related, cannot be resolved through endless litigation. There should be other means of resolving them. The Prime Minister's involvement is valuable, the delegates said.

The delegates appealed to Mr Modi to intervene to protect the Constitutional and fundamental rights of their ancient church. He assured that he will do his best for an amicable solution, the delegates added.

“'The biggest duty of humans is to care for their fellow beings. Brotherhood is integral to our culture and hatred should be avoided,” opined the Prime Minister.

“We feel today's meeting was a step in the right direction. The attempts to hand over churches which do not have even five per cent members from the Orthodox group, is a shame on the democratic country,” says a press release issued by the church.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Mizoram Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai too were present at the meeting with Mr Modi. Mr. Pillai also hosted a lunch for members of the rival factions.

Mr. Modi had held discussions with representatives of the Orthodox Syrian Christian Church on Monday, in an attempt to mediate between the two warring factions of the Malankara Church.