Church cases: HC wants SC verdict implemented

Court calls upon Jacobite, Orthodox factions to abide by 1934 Church constitution

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday reiterated that it wanted to see that the Supreme Court verdict was implemented in Malankara Church dispute cases.

Justice Devan Ramachandran orally observed that the continuance of a long-standing dispute could only help vested interests and not the real devotees on either side.

The court called upon both the Jacobite and Orthodox factions to abide by the 1934 Church constitution and permit the churches to function as “the abode of God rather than a place of war”. In fact, the court wanted to ensure that peace was prevailing in the State.

The court noted that the dispute had now gone too far. The Supreme Court had ended the disputes upholding the 1934 constitution. It was time for everyone to understand that the fight could not continue.

The court made the observations when a petition filed by the Orthodox faction seeking police protection for the administration of several churches in the State came up for hearing. The court observed that it was the last to send police into churches to implement the Supreme Court verdict. However, when the court was pushed, certainly that option would have to be explored.

The court reiterated that it could not recognise the factions in the Church. Every parishioner would have the unbridled right to take part in the activities of the churches, including the management, as long as they abide by the 1934 constitution. Both the factions should understand that the history of litigations had virtually ended with the verdict of the Supreme Court.

The heads of the factions should decide how the rift could be resolved. It was an imperative need in view of the Supreme Court verdict.