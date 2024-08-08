Church at Tholikode gets pathway to its cemetery following Kerala Waqf Board decision

Parishioners of St. Thomas Mar Thoma Church, Tholikode, Kollam, can now freely access their church cemetery through a seven-foot-wide stretch, thanks to a decision of the Kerala Waqf Board.

Ending a two-decades-long dispute, the board issued an order last week permitting the church to use the pathway, which it had earlier purchased from the NMA Hafafi Jamaat, Valakkode. The board noted that the decision was required for public good and maintaining communal and religious amity in the locality. The board also considered the fact that it was the only pathway for the parishioners to access the cemetery and they had been using it for long.

HC directive

Incidentally, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court had asked the board to consider the issue and take an appropriate decision after hearing the parties involved in the case.

The board decided to allow the parishioners to use the pathway as any other decision would impact the religious amity and peaceful social life in the locality, said M.K. Sakkeer, chairperson of the board. The board had also asked the Jamaat committee to protect its remaining holding by constructing a compound wall, said Mr. Sakkeer.

Sold by Jamaat

The NMA Hanafi Jamaat, a registered Waqf, had sold 1,800 square links of the Waqf property to the church to provide access to the cemetery in November 1984, following a decision taken at its general body the same year. However, S.M. Sheriff, a member of the Jamaat and former president of its managing committee, challenged the decision by arguing that the sale and transfer of the property was without the prior consent of the board. He also stated that the 1.84-acre land of the Waqf was dedicated by his forefathers.

The board had earlier declined to interfere in the matter and refrained from initiating steps to reclaim the property to avoid communal enmity between the two religious groups.