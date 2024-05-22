Mount Carmel Church in Munnar, associated with early plantation life in the high ranges, is being elevated to a minor basilica.

Mount Carmel Church, the first Catholic Church in the high ranges, was established by a Spanish missionary for workers, mostly from Tamil Nadu.

According to church authorities, many arrived from Tamil Nadu to Munnar to work in the tea plantations.

Mount Carmel Minor Basilica rector Fr. Michael Valayinchiyil explained that the church was established for the plantation workers and carpenters engaged in construction works in Munnar during 1890.

“Carmelite missionary Fr Alfonse Maria De Los Angles from Spain arrived in Munnar around 1894 and travelled from Varapuzha to Munnar on foot, over 80 miles. After a four-year effort, he erected a shed for prayers in 1898 with the support of tea plantation managements,” said the rector.

In 1909, a church was built to replace the temporary shed. On January 21, 1934 the foundation stone for a new church in Munnar was laid and the present church was blessed on April 17, 1938. On February 5, 1943 Munnar Mount Carmel Church was raised to a parish. The church’s quasquicentennial jubilee was celebrated in 2023.

Sojan Munnar, who wrote a book Highrangile Theyilathottangalum Missionarymarum (Missionaries in tea plantations of the high range), said the missionary who established the church was buried inside it after 22 years of serving in Munnar. “The missionary succumbed to black malaria in 1916,” he said.

A Facts of Hundred Years of Planting, a house publication of Tata-Finlay Ltd, describes Mount Carmel Church during the 1924 flood. “The Catholic church sheltered many, but the water level came right up to St. Anthony’s Chapel. The story goes that the water level receded after that,” the book says.

The official announcement regarding the basilica will be held on Friday, May 25, during the Mass at 2 p.m.

Bishop of Vijayapuram Sebastian Thekkathecheril and Auxiliary Bishop of Vijayapuram Justin Alexander Madathiparampil will lead the Mass.

Major Archbishop of the Malankara Church Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholicos will lead the homily. Mount Carmel Church, which belongs to the diocese of Vijayapuram, was elevated to a minor basilica by Pope Francis in February.

Munnar Basilica is the first basilica in Idukki district and in the Vijayapuram diocese.

