Church asserts claim on Cheruvally estate

A day after the government announced its plans to go ahead with the acquisition of the Cheruvally estate for constructing a greenfield airport, the Believers Eastern Church on Thursday came out asserting its claim over the property and denied any knowledge of the government move.

In a statement, Fr. Sijo Panthappallil, spokesperson of the Church, denied reports regarding disputes over the property and said any decision on handing over the property would be taken at a meeting of the Church synod.

No cases now

“As of now, there are no cases pending with any of the courts regarding the ownership of the estate,” it said.

Holding that the High Court and the Supreme Court had rescinded an order of special officer M.G. Rajamanickam to take over the estate, it noted that the court had asked the government to approach a civil court in case of any dispute regarding the title deed. “However, no such cases have been filed with any of the civil courts till now,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Church held it was never against the government.

When contacted, the office of Revenue Minister E.Chandrasekharan clarified that the High Court had only permitted the Believers Church to remit land tax and replant rubber trees. “The order has clearly stated that any decision on the property’s ownership will be subject to a civil court adjudication,” said an official.