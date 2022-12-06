Church agrees to temporary truce, withdraws from the first phase of Vizhinjam stir

December 06, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Latin Catholic Church signalled a temporary truce in its agitation against Vizhinjam port construction.

After a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Fr. Eugene Periera, general convener of the Church-backed Vizhinjam Action Council (VAC), averred the first phase of the agitation was over. He indicated that VAC activists, predominantly fishers, would no more blockade the project site or impede the breakwater construction.

Fr. Periera explained the Church’s tack by drawing parallels with the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi. “The farmers have kept their objectives in sight and preserved their agitations’ momentum,” he said.

He said the Church remained acutely aware of the port’s threat to fishers’ livelihood and the marine environment. “For one, we have no clue about the bearings of the shipping channel or how it will impact the coast,” he said.

The government apparently authored a somewhat belated political win by achieving a detente without conceding much to the Church.

For one, the government remained non-committal to the Church’s demand to drop the criminal cases registered against the top clergy in connection with the 138-day-old strife. “We are all prepared for arrest,” Fr. Periera said.

He said the VAC denied compensation from the Adani Port’s CSR fund. Instead, the government agreed it would underwrite the rental of 182 families displaced by the encroaching sea.

The government also instituted a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to monitor the environmental and social impact of the port in real-time. The government also remained ambivalent about whether it would accommodate the VAC’s nominee on the panel constituted to conduct a social, environmental, and livelihood impact study.

“We are not content. Several issues still need redressal. The government has given some assurances. The Church remains firm on its demand,” Fr. Periera said. He also expressed bewilderment about the “strange events” that culminated in the Vizhinjam police station attack.

A VAC member said the “police instigated violence” and communally vitiating and unguarded comments of some clergy members disadvantaged the Church’s cause. Moreover, the Church was mindful that the High Court had taken a dim view of the port blockade despite the VAC’s assurance to the court.

Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil thanked the Church leaders for their cooperation in ending the protests that disrupted port construction for more than three months and pushed the communally sensitive coastal locality to the edge.