‘Church action inhumane’

Sr. Lucy Kalapura, who has been dismissed by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) alleging that her lifestyle violated its laws, has said that the action against her is inhumane and she will fight it legally.

“I have served the congregation for more than 33 years. I haven’t done anything wrong. I haven’t led a life against the values of the Church. They cannot just throw me out. I will fight it legally,” Sr. Lucy said.

‘Violated vows’

The congregation had issued two notices to Sr. Lucy earlier saying that she had violated the vow of obedience and poverty that she had taken while joining it.

“By issuing such an order the FCC is demeaning itself. The Church laws should be modified according to the times. I need justice as an Indian citizen. I am not ready to leave. They are trying to suppress dissenting voices,” Sr. Lucy, a high school teacher by profession, said.

Even a married woman was eligible for alimony when she was divorced. The congregation had the responsibility to rehabilitate me, said Sr. Lucy.

The Mother Superior of her congregation had asked Sr. Lucy to desist from religious services at St. Mary’s Church, Karakkamala, to which her convent is attached, after she participated in a protest against Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

The ban was lifted following protests by parishioners.

The nun, who wrote and published poems and bought a car of her own, has been considered a troublemaker by the convent.

Injustice

Condemning the action against Sr. Lucy, Sister Jasme, who left the Congregation of Mother of Carmel (CMC) 11 years ago, said lack of financial security and the social stigma against a woman who left the convent, held back many nuns from leaving convents. Nuns also lacked property rights at home, she said.

The Catholic nuns and priests took the vows of poverty, chastity and obedience. However, these were enforced strictly on nuns while the Church took a liberal stand on priests. For the office-bearers of the Church, which believed in ‘Infallibility of the Church’ Sr. Lucy’s actions were not acceptable, she said.