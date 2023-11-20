ADVERTISEMENT

Chunavu Pathasala begins at Attappady

November 20, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chunavu Pathasala members posing for a photograph at Attappady | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The first Chunavu Pathasala in the State began at Attappady on Sunday under the aegis of the District Election wing and the Electoral Literacy Club of Attappady.

O.V. Alfred, Assistant Collector and district nodal officer of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, inaugurated the Chunavu Pathasala at Sambarkodu hamlet.

Chunavu Pathasala is a social electoral awareness programme prevalent in other States. A village level forum comprising voters within the limits of a polling booth will be involved in the enlistment of voters. They would be guided by electoral literacy clubs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

T. Satyan, district level master trainer of the Electoral Literacy Club, said that the Election Commission introduced Chunavu Pathasala with the objective of reaching out deep into the society and communities with the electoral processes. The community will be taught the importance of voting. Voting machines will be introduced to them.

Deputy Tahsildar (election), Mannarkkad, M.G. Maju presided over the function. Mr. Satyan welcomed the gathering.

Teacher Nidhin V., and Rajimol M., booth level officers Bindu S. and Preeta P., animator Rajamma and hamlet leader Kali spoke at the function.

Electoral Literacy Club members Anantu S. Goutam, Abhinav P. Gopi, Darshik B. Nair, Manoop M., Sandra K.S., Malavika P.A., Shibin V.S., Vishnu, Sateesh, and Ajmal V.S. led the voter registration camp that followed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US