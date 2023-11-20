Chunavu Pathasala begins at Attappady

November 20, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The first Chunavu Pathasala in the State began at Attappady on Sunday under the aegis of the District Election wing and the Electoral Literacy Club of Attappady.

O.V. Alfred, Assistant Collector and district nodal officer of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, inaugurated the Chunavu Pathasala at Sambarkodu hamlet.

Chunavu Pathasala is a social electoral awareness programme prevalent in other States. A village level forum comprising voters within the limits of a polling booth will be involved in the enlistment of voters. They would be guided by electoral literacy clubs.

T. Satyan, district level master trainer of the Electoral Literacy Club, said that the Election Commission introduced Chunavu Pathasala with the objective of reaching out deep into the society and communities with the electoral processes. The community will be taught the importance of voting. Voting machines will be introduced to them.

Deputy Tahsildar (election), Mannarkkad, M.G. Maju presided over the function. Mr. Satyan welcomed the gathering.

Teacher Nidhin V., and Rajimol M., booth level officers Bindu S. and Preeta P., animator Rajamma and hamlet leader Kali spoke at the function.

Electoral Literacy Club members Anantu S. Goutam, Abhinav P. Gopi, Darshik B. Nair, Manoop M., Sandra K.S., Malavika P.A., Shibin V.S., Vishnu, Sateesh, and Ajmal V.S. led the voter registration camp that followed.

