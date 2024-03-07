‘Chunav Pathshala’ held in Neyyattinkara

March 07, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

‘Chunav Pathshala’ (electoral literacy club), specific to rural communities, was held at two locations under booth 107 of the Neyyattinkara Assembly constituency on Thursday.

Organised with the support of the Election Commission of India, Thiruvananthapuram district election wing, Neyyattinkara taluk election wing, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), and Vote Vandi (EVM demonstration vehicle), the events were held at Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Mariyapuram, that falls within the limits of booth 107, and St. Mary’s Lower Primary School where the booth is located.

A slew of programmes, such as creating awareness of the importance of exercising the right to vote, adding name to voters’ list, introducing electronic voting machine (EVM), and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) to new voters; mock polling with the help of Vote Vandi; and awareness classes were held as part of the Pathshalas, organised under booth-level officer Sajith C.C.

Shajikumar of the Neyyattinkara taluk election wing, Government ITI Principal T.K. Martin, and school headmistress Sarojam spoke.