Chullikad hits out at discrimination towards Malayalam writers

Poet Balachandran Chullikad once again lashed out at the “discrimination” shown towards Malayalam writers and poets when it came to their remuneration.

Earlier, Mr. Chullikad had come out against the “low” remuneration paid to him for delivering a lecture on January 30 at the International Literary Festival of Kerala organised by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi in Thrissur. The alleged discrimination against poets and writers flagged by Mr. Chullikad had stirred a debate, with writers and activists joining the issue.

Mr. Chullikad on Thursday made an attempt to conclude the debate by noting that the response of Keralaites on social media had made him realise that poets shall not demand remuneration and even travel allowance. If required, poets shall travel at their own expense for poetry sessions, and only singers, dancers, and mimicry artistes were eligible for higher pay. At the same time, international poets who wrote in English could expect airfare, accommodation in posh hotels, and high remuneration, he sardonically noted.

The poet felt that the attitude of the public towards him as an orator was that he deserved no remuneration and should consider the opportunity given to him for a lecture as an honour and shall also accept the pittance offered by organisers without a whimper of protest, he noted.

People also harboured the feeling that he should not feel envious of the high remuneration paid to preferred poets and orators of the organisers. They also had a feeling that writers and orators shall offer free service to society, and they did not deserve any remuneration, he felt.

