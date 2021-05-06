Chrysostom laid to rest with State honours

PATHANAMTHITTA

06 May 2021 18:43 IST

CM, Governor pay last respects to departed Metropolitan Emeritus of Mar Thoma Church

The mortal remains of Philipose Mar Chrysostom, Metropolitan Emeritus of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, were laid to rest with State honours at the St. Thomas Mar Thoma Church courtyard in Thiruvalla on Thursday.

The final phase of the funeral service, led by Mar Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, began by 3 p.m. and the departed Metropolitan was laid to rest in a specially made crypt beside the St. Thomas Mar Thoma Church. The Metropolitan was placed in the crypt in a sitting posture.

All the Bishops of the Mar Thoma Church were the co-celebrants. Heads of various other Churches and a wide array of leaders across all political parties attended the funeral service, carried out in four phases over a span of two days.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visited the church headquarters in Thiruvalla and paid their last respects to the departed Metropolitan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor recalled his meeting with the Metropolitan last year. “He was a man who truly loved everyone and took a special interest in those at the bottom of society,” the Governor said. “The humanitarian activities of the Metropolitan have influenced the society as a whole and may his soul rest in peace,” he added.

In his condolence speech, the Chief Minister termed the Metropolitan a great personality with rare characteristics. “Valiya Thirumeni always thought of the poor and the homeless and initiated several programmes to help those in need. He always offered unconditional love and support whenever the State government initiated such projects as evident from his exemplary support to the LIFE Mission project,” the CM said.