Chronic antibiotic use can lead to seizures, says study

March 21, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

Chronic antibiotic use may lead to seizure-related reactions in patients, a study conducted at the University of Calicut has found.

The results of the study were recently published in the peer-reviewed science journal Experimental Brain Research. The authors are Dhanusha Sivarajan and Binu Ramachandran. The study proposed a hypothesis to check whether antibiotic treatment can conclusively enhance anxiety-like behaviour and how the seizure behaviour gets modulated in zebrafish treated with the seizure-inducer drug pentylenetetrazole (PTZ).

Method

Zebrafish were first treated with selected antibiotics, such as 25 mg/L Penicillin G (PG) and Ciprofloxacin (CPFX), for seven days. Thereafter, they were exposed to PTZ (7.5 mM) for 20 minutes. The resultant data indicated that PG and CPFX-treated fish exhibited anxiety-like or stressed behavioural traits during the novel tank test, which is a method to measure anxiety-like behaviour in adult Zebrafish. They were found to promote hyperactivity too.

However, the onset of PTZ-induced seizure-like behaviour was quite early in them. The intensity of the seizures and their frequency were higher too. The study proved that PG and CPFX acted as potential seizure modulators. Mr. Ramachandran told The Hindu on Tuesday that Zebrafish was a well-established and still expanding model organism in many fields which have 70% to 80% genetic similarity with humans.

The authors of the study noted that antibiotics had been used for decades to treat various bacterial infections. Their potential side-effects had not been studied or evaluated much. Neurotoxicity is a major concern in the case of beta-lactam and fluoroquinolone families of antibiotics, which can result in convulsions or seizures. The study confirms that chronic antibiotic use has negative consequences that can exacerbate the exhibition of seizure-related reactions. Mr. Ramachandran is an Assistant Professor with the Department of Zoology at the university while Ms. Sivarajan is a research student there.

The study comes in the wake of a recent advisory by the Indian Medical Association against indiscriminate use of antibiotics like Azithromycin and Amoxiclav to alleviate symptoms in response to the rising cases of cough, cold and nausea across the country.