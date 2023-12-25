GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Christmas celebrated in Kozhikode district

Midnight mass held in all churches on Sunday night

December 25, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: V. Sivaram

Christmas was celebrated with pomp and merriment in Kozhikode District on December 25. Christmas carols with Santa Claus have been visiting houses in the district for the last couple of days. Colourful cribs were set up in many houses, schools and churches. Christmas celebrations were held in most schools before they closed for the holidays.

Midnight masses were held on Sunday night at all the churches and cathedrals in the city. Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal led the celebrations at the Mother of God Cathedral while Fr. S. J. Sooraj presided over the rituals at Christ the King Church at Malaparamba.

Fr. Reni Rodrigues led the midnight mass at City St. Joseph’s Church while Fr. Manoj Kollamparambil presided over the midnight mass at Fathima Matha Church at East Hill.

Special rituals were held at St. George Orthodox Cathedral at Bilathikulam under the leadership of P. C. Abraham Core Escopa and Fr. Aji Abraham.

Pastor Aji John inaugurated the Christmas celebrations organised by Pentecostal Mission at the West Hill Orphanage.

The Calicut Beach Collective, a group of morning walkers on Kozhikode beach organised Christmas – New Year celebrations at the beach. Writer Issac Eapen cut a cake to inaugurate the celebrations while president of the collective N. E. Manoharan presided over the event.

Noted writer Hameed Chennamangalloor delivered the keynote address at the ‘Christmas Santhosham’ organised by Mavoor Souhrudavedi. Fr. Clarckson inaugurated the event.

Meanwhile Bharatiya Janata Party leaders led by District president V. K. Sajeevan visited the Thamarassery Bishop House on Sunday bearing Christmas gifts and wishes.

Kozhikode / Kerala / christmas

