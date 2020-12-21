Christmas cakes on a life-saving mission

A sales counter for Christmas cakes set up by Team Prahladaa at Thuravoor in Alappuzha.

ALAPPUZHA

21 December 2020 00:29 IST

Trust in Alappuzha launches ‘cake challenge’ to fund a ₹30-lakh ICU ambulance

They are selling cakes this Christmas season to make some quick bucks not to make merry but to buy an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ambulance for the public.

Team Prahladaa, under the aegis of Thuravoor-based Prahladaa Social Service Trust, which is behind the initiative is holding the ‘cake challenge’ by setting up a temporary cake sales counter by the side of National Highway-66 opposite the Thuravoor taluk hospital.

“A lot of ambulances are available in the area but none has critical care facilities. There have been instances where people’s lives could have been saved if an ICU ambulance was available. Hence we decided to buy such an ambulance. We are selling cakes to raise funds for the purpose,” says Bharath Jagadeesh, secretary, Prahladaa Social Service Trust.

Team Prahladaa, consisting mostly of youngsters and students, is getting good support for their fund-raising efforts.

‘Ambulance challenge’

The ‘ambulance challenge,’ launched in July 2020, urged people to donate ₹150 or more for the cause. “We raised ₹3.54 lakh through the initial challenge, the details of which are available on our website. The ‘cake challenge,’ its continuation, was launched last week. We are conducting it as an event and our aim is to raise as much money as possible. The cakes are provided by a wholesale dealer at a lower rate. The entire profit will be used to purchase the ambulance,” he says.

More events planned

They will have to raise ₹30 lakh to buy the ambulance, for which they are planning more such events. “The cake challenge is helping us raise money, but it will not be enough. We are also looking at other options including securing CSR funds,” says a member of the trust.

The Prahladaa Social Service Trust, launched two years ago, has been involved in various activities since. It provided food and essentials to flood-affected people of tribal colonies in Nilambur. During the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the trust provided medicine, food and grocery to more than 500 families.