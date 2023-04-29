Christian organisations protest against staging of play

April 29, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

A group of Christian organisations staged a protest against Kakkukali, a play based on a story by Francis Noronha, while it was being staged at Edachery near Nadapuram in Kozhikode district on Saturday.

Opening the protest, Mar Remigios Inchananiyil, Thamarassery Bishop, said attempts were being made to destroy religious freedom and religious belief through the play. He said anything and everything should not be allowed to be performed in the name of freedom of expression. The protests would continue until the play is withdrawn, he added.

Nuns and activists of the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement were among the hundreds of people who staged the protest amid rain. The play was organised by Bimal Samskarika Gramam, a cultural collective. A large number of police personnel were present at the venue to prevent untoward incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, nuns under the Thamarassery diocese submitted a complaint against the play to District Collector A. Geetha.