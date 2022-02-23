Christian Nadars included in OBC list

Decision by Cabinet with effect from August 15 last year

The State Cabinet that met here on Wednesday decided to include the Christian Nadar community, except the South India United Church (SIUC) in the OBC list with effect from August 15, 2021. The Kerala State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1958 would be suitably amended for the purpose.

Though the government had issued an order on February 6, 2021 including the community in the OBC list, the Kerala High Court had stayed the order based on a petition that States were not empowered to do so. The Cabinet decision came in the wake of the Parliament subsequently passing an amendment Bill empowering States to include backward class communities in the OBC list.

The Cabinet also approved the revised detailed project report (DPR) submitted by the Konkan Railway Corporation for the construction of the Anakkampoyil-Kallady-Meppadi tunnel road. It also resolved to accord administrative sanction for the project based on an estimate of ₹2,043.74 crore to be provided by the KIIFB.

The term of the sixth State Finance Commission would be extended up to March 31, 2022.