Christian Nadar included in SEBC list

The Christian Nadar community, except the South Indian United Church (SIUC), will be included in the Socially and Educationally Backward Communities (SEBC) list in the State.

The weekly meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday decided to include the community in the SEBC category. The community will now get the benefits in the admission to higher education courses and entrance examinations in the State.

The Cabinet also decided to issue a directive to Backward Class Community Development, Higher Education and other departments to issue necessary orders in this regard and implement the decision at the earliest. The Chief Secretary was asked to oversee the timely completion of the procedures by the departments.

A communication from the Chief Minister’s office said the government had already included the community in the OBC list for reservation in government jobs. The SIUC Christian is in the SEBC category already and the Nadar Christian community had been putting pressure on the Left Democratic Front government to include them in the SEBC list.