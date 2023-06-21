ADVERTISEMENT

Christ College wins overall championship in Calicut university D-zone 

June 21, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The team from Irinjakuda Christ College which won overall championship in the D-zone festival of the Calicut University which concluded at Sree Krishna College, Guruvayur, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. K. NAJEEB

Christ College, Irinjalakdua, won the overall championship at the D-Zone festival of the Calicut University that concluded at Sree Krishna College, Guruvayur on Wednesday with 137 points.

When Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, reached second with 124 points, MES Asmabi College, Kodungallur, stood in the third position with 76 points.

Stage items were held in four venues. Major crowd-puling events including Mime, Thullal, Chakyar Koothu, Folk song, Koodiyattam, Group Song, Thiruvathirakali, Fold dance, Parichamuttukali, Poorakali, Mohiniyattam and Kerala natanam were held on the concluding day of the four-day festival.

