HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Christ College wins overall championship in Calicut university D-zone 

June 21, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
The team from Irinjakuda Christ College which won overall championship in the D-zone festival of the Calicut University which concluded at Sree Krishna College, Guruvayur, on Wednesday.

The team from Irinjakuda Christ College which won overall championship in the D-zone festival of the Calicut University which concluded at Sree Krishna College, Guruvayur, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. K. NAJEEB

Christ College, Irinjalakdua, won the overall championship at the D-Zone festival of the Calicut University that concluded at Sree Krishna College, Guruvayur on Wednesday with 137 points.

When Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, reached second with 124 points, MES Asmabi College, Kodungallur, stood in the third position with 76 points.

Stage items were held in four venues. Major crowd-puling events including Mime, Thullal, Chakyar Koothu, Folk song, Koodiyattam, Group Song, Thiruvathirakali, Fold dance, Parichamuttukali, Poorakali, Mohiniyattam and Kerala natanam were held on the concluding day of the four-day festival.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.