Christ College research team wins U.S. patent for promotion of zinc-based batteries

October 16, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOCHI

A team of researchers at the autonomous Christ College at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur has developed a method to overcome a key hurdle in tapping the commercial benefits of zinc-based batteries.

They have come up with technology to improve the performance of zinc-based batteries by solving the dendrite issue (non-uniform metal deposits formed during charging). The team led by Joy V.T., associate professor and head of the department of Chemistry, has won a U.S. patent for the invention. The team members included researchers Daiphi Davis and Leya Mary Anto.

“Even though zinc-based batteries are cheap, environmentally friendly and inherently safe, the main problem with them is that during charging of the battery, zinc is not plated uniformly but forms a loose, bump-like structure called dendrite. Dendrite issue was the key problem, which prevented commercialisation of zinc-based batteries,” said Dr. Joy.

The research was part of the global efforts to actively explore alternative materials to lithium-ion batteries. “Lithium, an alkali metal, is highly combustible. The organic electrolyte solvents in lithium ion batteries are also combustible. Both these issues posed significant safety concerns for lithium ion batteries, if not handled with care,” according to the researchers.

They pointed out that zinc, which is an abundant metal in the earth’s crust, is also eco-friendly. Zinc batteries have water as an electrolyte, making it significantly safer. Zinc-air batteries can store more energy in a smaller space, have a longer lifespan and are less expensive compared to lithium-ion batteries, they said.

A main problem faced by the researchers was the formation of dendrite in zinc-based batteries. It created a bulge in the battery while charging. The researchers have now solved the hurdle that will free zinc-based batteries of dendrite deposits. The technology was developed in collaboration with a U.S.-based company.

