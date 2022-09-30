Christ College in Thrissur awarded A+ grading by SAAC

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 30, 2022 18:05 IST

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has awarded Christ College, Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, a State Assessment and Accreditation Centre (SAAC) grading of A+ with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.45.

The decision was taken by the executive body of the KSHEC on the basis of a report submitted by the SAAC peer team chaired by former National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) director Ranganatha Annegowda. The team also comprised Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, Kerala Council for Historical Research director Michael Tharakan and Cochin University of Science and Technology Pro-Vice Chancellor P.G. Sankaran. KSHEC vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal presided over the executive body meeting.

