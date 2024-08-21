CHR issue emerging as political issue in Idukki

The Cardamom Hills Reserve (CHR) has emerged as political issue in the district, with a recent report on the State’s forest cover in the Assembly stating that 21,06,77 acres of CHR in the Munnar and Kottayam forest divisions has been included in the reserve forest category.

Farmers groups and the Congress allege that the government is trying to increase forest cover through the move.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) district committee held a protest against the Forest and Revenue departments raising the title deed and Cardamom Hills Reserve issues.

In a march taken out by the district committee of the Centre for Indian Trade Unions and the Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union to the Santhanpara forest section office on Monday, Udumbanchola MLA and senior CPI(M) leader M.M. Mani raised serious criticism against these departments. “The Forest department has to protect the existing forest land and not take steps to increase forest cover in the district,” he said.

However, the Congress and farmers groups accused the CPI(M) district leadership of double standards on the issue.

District Congress Committee general secretary Bijo Mani said the report related to the CHR was prepared when Mr. Mani was Minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet and what was tabled in the Assembly was the official stance of the State government.

“Before that, governments had adopted the stance that while the land in the CHR was revenue land and the protection of the trees came under the Forest department. As such, Mr. Mani should hold protests in front of the Secretariat to remove the reserve forest status of the CHR lands,” Mr. Bijo Mani said.

General convener of the Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM) Rasak Chooravelil said Mr. Mani’s statements against the Revenue and Forest departments were a gimmick to hoodwink people. “If Mr. Mani and the CPI(M) want to protect the interests of the people here, they should boycott the State government in Idukki.” said Mr. Chooravelil.

The Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church demanded that the government drop its plan to convert CHR land into reserve forests. Media commission director of the diocese Fr Jins Karakkat said the move would affect the lives of people in Idukki.