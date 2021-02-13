Chopper ride in Wayanad

KALPETTA

13 February 2021 01:08 IST

Blue Waves Holidays, a travel agency, in association with the Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Council, is organising “Parannu Kanam Wayanad”, a helicopter ride to locals and tourists on Sunday. The ride would start from Vythiri in the district on the day.

People can use the five-minute helicopter service to see the panoramic view of the Wayanad ghat section of roads and a part of the Western Ghats from sky at a rate of ₹3,999 per person.

Apart from this, they can also watch Pookode lake and tea estates in Vythiri area, the organisers said in a release here. The programme will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day. Spot booking is also available.

For details, call 9446694462 or 7558926136